GTA Online Player Discovers Mysterious Sea Monster

A GTA Online player has discovered a mysterious sea monster, or at least the remains of one. Taking to Reddit, one player recently shared a skeleton they found deep in the ocean while playing the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. Right now, it's unclear what the skeleton is, but it has caught the attention of the GTA Online Reddit page, shooting to the top of the page with over 10,000 votes up in less than 24 hours.

The most exciting explanation is that this is the remains of a sea monster hinting at future content. It's also possible this is the skeleton of a sea monster, but just for the purpose of an Easter Egg. That said, while these may be the more exciting explanations, they are also the least likely.

Following up in the comments section, the user who made the discovery revealed they believe it is simply a whale skeleton that can found across the GTA 5 map. That said, it's unclear while this may be the explanation, it doesn't explain why the game is doing this. It's possible this is simple environmental dressing, but it is strange so many players have never noticed the skeleton. However, while this is the first many of the game's most hardcore players have seen the skeleton, some others are claiming they've seen it before.

The user also reveals the coordinates -- X: 5667,83 Y: -6076.61 Z: -29.47 -- of where they made the discovery and confirmed it's not in the game's single-player, which is odd.

At the moment of publishing, right now all we have is a metric ton of speculation as Rockstar Games has yet to provide any type of clarification or comment pertaining to the discovery. In the most recent and related news, some GTA fans think Rockstar Games subtly teased GTA 6 and its reveal date last week.