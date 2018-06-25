GTA Online Is Officially Getting Nightclubs, Trailer Released

Nightclubs are coming to Grand Theft Auto Online with Rockstar Games confirming what many have suspected with an announcement and a new trailer.

Rockstar announced today through its social media platforms that the nightlife of Los Santos is about to become much more active when players become able to open up their own club and make huge profits from it. With players able to fully staff their nightclubs while customizing the appearance and promoting them to bring in more clubbers, Rockstar previewed some of what’s in store with the new nightclubs.

“Nightclubs are the perfect cover for any other operation you might have going, so get in on the ground level as a business partner to open up a brand new establishment, and help the DJ’s make their shows the best ever,” an announcement from Rockstar said. “Run your nightclub business from setup, design, staffing and promotion; the more popular the club, the faster your secure wall safe will fill up. Management is honest work, a tidy way to keep income from your more seedy ventures with Disruption Logistics, The Open Road, SecuroServ and Free Trade Shipping Co. looking clean as fresh laundry.”

An exact release date for the nightclub update wasn’t revealed, but the trailer above that was shared on The Black Madonna’s Facebook page says that GTA Online players can expect it to be out in July. That group is just one of four that’s set to be featured in GTA Online’s nightclubs, the rest of which were also named by Rockstar after being teased in a previous announcement.

“World class talent have announced their upcoming residencies in Los Santos and fans will soon be packing out clubs and warehouses across town to lose themselves in sweaty, ecstatic bliss to hear new sets from Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna while dancing through the night and into the morning.”

The music is something that GTA Online players knew was coming, but the nightclubs remained speculation until recently. Back in May when an Instagram photo listed the same groups seen in the trailer above and previewed the artists’ music that was coming to the game, an insider said that the nightclubs would be coming in June. It looks like the info was a month off, but the summer timeframe still holds true.

Rockstar added that more info on the nightclubs will come soon along with details about “exclusive rewards.”