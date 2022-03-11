GTA Online’s Latest Update Features Tons of Double and Triple Bonuses

A new update is now live in GTA Online, and this time around, Rockstar is offering a lot of ways for players to score bonuses. Over the next week, players will receive double GTA$ for completing a Short Trip, as well as a lump sum bonus of GTA$100K for completing one before the week comes to an end. To sweeten the deal, Rockstar is also giving a sleek Black SA Fitted Cap item for completing a Short Trip. The Hunting Pack (Remix) is offering the same double GTA$, as well as double RP.

It’s always nice to get double rewards, but triple rewards are even sweeter; players will receive just that by competing in Air Races. Flight School activities will also pay out double in RP and GTA$. All those rewards are only live through the week, but the game’s Smuggler Sell Missions are giving triple GTA$ and RP through March 23rd, which is a little bit sweeter!

Players looking for a new set of wheels this week can snag the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. To snag this week’s prize ride, players must win Pursuit Races five days in a row. Of course, players can always give the Lucky Wheel a shot at The Diamond Casino & Resort. This week, the top prize is the Ubermacht Zion Classic. If neither of those options seem exciting, the Test Track has three cars to try out, and two of them have special discounts. The Bravado Buffalo STX is currently 25% off, while the Declasse Tulip is 30% off. You can also take the Benefactor Schlagen GT for a drive before buying it, but you’ll be paying full price, on that one. The Grotti Cheetah Classic isn’t featured at the Test Track, but it can be snagged for 30% off.

Those aren’t the only discounts this week! All of the merchandise sold at the Record A Studios gift shop can be acquired for 30% off. Hangars and upgrades have also received a 40% discount. All in all, it’s looking like players will have plenty of chances to score extra rewards and sweet deals over the next few days!

Are you excited to check out this week's GTA Online update? What do you think of this week's bonuses?