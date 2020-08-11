Rockstar Games Releases Big New GTA Online Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Rockstar Games has released a brand new GTA Online update across PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside some official patch notes for the big summer update. Dubbed the Los Santos Summer Special, the update introduces 15 new vehicles, six new co-op missions that finally put your superyacht to use, new open-wheel races, new business battles, and much more. It isn't the biggest GTA Online update, but it's the biggest update of the summer, and will likely be the biggest update to the game for a while.

According to Rockstar Games, bigger updates to the game are coming later this year. Unfortunately, it isn't' ready to talk about these updates. However, it's ready to talk about Los Santos Summer Special, which is now available alongside a 2GB update.

Below, you can check out everything new in the update, courtesy of the official, and extensive patch notes that released alongside 1.50. For the full patch notes, including the various gameplay changes and bug fixes, click here. Meanwhile, for more media on the update or simply a quick rundown of its most salient bits, click here.

New Content:

The Los Santos Summer Special has been added to GTA Online.

Six new ‘A Superyacht Life’ Missions have been added to GTA Online. Players who own a Galaxy

Super Yacht can launch these 1 – 4 player Co-op Missions, anyone can be invited. These Missions can be accessed from the Bridge of the Yacht or by calling the Captain and choosing to ‘Request a Job’.

Nine new Open Wheel Races have been added to GTA Online.

The Open Wheel Race Creator has been added to GTA Online.

The Diamond Adversary Series with new 4 – 8 player variants of eight existing Adversary Modes have been added to GTA Online. These take place in the Diamond Casino & Resort: Entourage Every Bullet Counts Hardest Target Juggernaut Kill Quota Resurrection Slasher Trading Places

Two new Business Battles have been added to GTA Online. These new Business Battles have players compete over eight packages in comparison to the two packages in previously released Business Battles: Aircraft Carrier Assault Factory Raid

New vehicles have been added to GTA Online and can be purchased from either the Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Legendary Motorsport websites: Imponte Beater Dukes Canis Seminole Frontier Dundreary Landstalker XL BF Club Maibatsu Penumbra FF Benefactor BR8 Declasse DR1 Invetero Coquette D10 Lampadati Tigon

Six variants of existing vehicles have been added to GTA Online and can be upgraded at Benny’s Original Motor Works: Manana Custom Youga Classic 4x4 Glendale Custom Gauntlet Classic Custom Yosemite Rancher Peyote Custom

One new ‘Drug Vehicle’ Random Encounter has been added to GTA Online. This will make itself available to players while exploring Los Santos.

New Stolen Movie Prop Collectibles have been added to GTA Online. Solomon Richards has had several movie props stolen from his office; the Police aren’t making enough progress in finding them, so Solomon decides to hire you as his private investigator. Find and return all 10 movie props to Solomon for rewards.

Two new Arcade Games have been added to GTA Online and can be purchased from the Pixel Emporium website: QUB3D Axe of Fury

Players now can play Single Player against AI opponents in the Arcade Game – Street Crimes: Gang Wars Edition.

15 new sets of Off-Road Wheels have been added to GTA Online and can be purchased at LS Customs Mod Shops.

30 new sets of Street Wheels have been added to GTA Online and can be purchased at LS Customs Mod Shops.

Over 200+ new items and variations of Clothing have been added to GTA Online for male and female characters. These can be purchased from Clothing Stores.

GTA Online is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.