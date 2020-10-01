GTA Online Update Offers Extra Rewards and Free Loot, Here's What's New

✖

Another weekly Grand Theft Auto Online update has been announced with this latest one offering more of the expected bonus rewards as well as some free cosmetics that are only attainable for a while. Certain game modes and activities will dish out extra winnings, players stand the chance at winning an expensive car from the casino, and you can buy a bunch of stuff you’ve been eyeing for far less than the items would normally cost. Those deals are only available for a limited time, though they’ll be replaced soon with more offers.

Just as it does every week, GTA Online is offering extra rewards to entice players to try certain missions and modes. This week, the Special Vehicle Work and Business Battles are what you’ll want to focus on to get the most money you can. You’ll earn twice the GTA$ from completing them as well as twice the RP. If you win any Business Battles while the promotion is going on, you’ll also get a free Claim What’s Yours shirt to customize your character with.

Another free shirt you can get from now until October 7th is the Red Diamond Classic Tee. To get that, all you have to do is play GTA Online before October 7th and you’ll have it added to your inventory.

After you get your new casino shirt, be sure to drop into the Diamond Casino & Resort itself to see one of the big prizes on display from the possible Lucky Wheel winnings. The Coil Brawler vehicle is one of the prizes you can win from spinning the wheel, but even if you don’t get that one, you can still win a lot of money or other rewards. If you stick around in the casino and take part in the Diamond Adversary Series, you can get twice the GTA$ and RP from there as well.

Whip around the city in the destructive Phantom Wedge or the hypersonic Rocket Voltic. Indulge your base instincts and make a little extra along the way with Double Rewards for Special Vehicle Work in GTA Online. https://t.co/XU7PVIYp4t pic.twitter.com/baE9SWMgDZ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 1, 2020

With all those extra rewards you get and money you win from spinning the wheel, you’ll need something to spend it all on. Thankfully, there’s another set of discounts available this week on certain items and customizations. Those discounts can be found below.

GTA Online Weekly Discounts

All Executive Offices – 40% off

All Vehicle Warehouses – 25% off

Blazer Aqua – 40% off

Phantom Wedge – 40% off

Executive Office Customizations – 30% off Interiors Organization Name Change Money Safe Gun Locker Accommodation Personal Assistant

BF Club – 25% off

Ramp Buggy – 40% off

GTA Online’s update with the new rewards and bonuses should now be live across all platforms.