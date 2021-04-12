GTA San Andreas Gets Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Mod

The crime-filled streets of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas could use a superhero, and that's precisely what they get with a mode based on PlayStation 4's Marvel's Spider-Man! Version 1.9 of the beta released earlier this month, incorporating animations, a menu, and a HUD based on the title from Insomniac Games. There are also 8 gadgets, 12 suit powers (unlocked by leveling up), a map location based on Avengers Tower, and much more. The mod was created by modder J16D, and can be found at MOD DB right here. A trailer for the mod can be found at the top of this page.

The idea of putting Spider-Man into the world of Grand Theft Auto might sound unusual, but it really makes a lot of sense! One of the biggest draws for Spider-Man games is the idea of swinging around a big open world. However, players are usually confined to New York City. The San Andreas mod gives players the chance to explore a completely new location as the wall-crawler, and it's already filled with plenty of criminals for the hero to deal with.

The mod is in beta at the moment, so it will be interesting to see what else gets added in the future. That said, the trailer looks really promising, thus far! Spider-Man can be seen using several moves that seem faithful to the character, including air combos. The video also showcases some of the Spider-Man costumes available. The trailer above kicks things off with the original Scarlet Spider design, but Spider-Punk and Peter's Future Foundation costume can also be seen.

The mod is yet another testament to the modding community, and some of the clever ideas that can be discovered. It's hard to say whether or not this mod will live up to the concept, but fans of Spider-Man and Grand Theft Auto will definitely want to check it out and decide for themselves. It will likely be quite some time before Insomniac releases the next official entry in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, so players looking to fill the void might want to give this mod a download in the meantime!

Do you plan on checking out this Spider-Man x Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas mod? What do you think of the trailer for the mod? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!