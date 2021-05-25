Guardians of the Galaxy Game From Square Enix Confirmed by Insider

✖

Following last year's release of Marvel's Avengers, it appears that Square Enix is currently developing a game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy! In a new episode of Game Mess, host Jeff Grubb was unequivocal in stating that the game is currently in the works from the publisher. Grubb went on to say that he isn't sure whether or not the game will be officially unveiled at E3 next month, but he is hopeful that it might be part of the company's showcase. Grubb's comments on the game can be found in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 9:28 mark.

"Guardians of the Galaxy is gonna be made by Square Enix... yeah, that's real. That's real," said Grubb.

Grubb tends to be a very reliable source when it comes to video game leaks, and he also tends to choose his words carefully when he can't fully confirm a rumor's validity. Fans should still take this with a grain of salt until Square Enix makes an official announcement, but it's worth noting that this rumor has existed for a few years now, so it wouldn't be too surprising if it does turn out to be real.

If the reports are correct, it will be interesting to see how Square Enix handles the game. It's not hard to imagine it being done in a style similar to Marvel's Avengers, and possibly existing in the same universe. Unfortunately, Grubb did not have further details about the project, so it's all conjecture until something official gets revealed.

Thus far, the Guardians of the Galaxy have mostly appeared in ensemble Marvel games such as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. The characters did take center stage in Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, but fans of the characters might be eager to see them in a more action-oriented game, if that's what this is. It's impossible to say whether or not the game will arrive soon, or closer to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but hopefully some official news will come sooner, rather than later!

What would you like to see in a Guardians of the Galaxy game? Would you be interested in seeing Square Enix handle the property? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!