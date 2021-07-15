✖

A new Gundam game is in the works from Bandai Namco Online with Gundam Evolution announced on Thursday. The Gundam game is described as a team-based, first-person shooter where players suit up in the Gundam Mobile Suits to do battle, and for those who are already interested from that description alone, you’ll be happy to know that it’s also free to play. A beta will be held soon to give some lucky people their first hands-on experience with the game, but it won’t be until 2022 that the game’s fully released for everyone else to play.

Bandai Namco Online revealed the game on Thursday with the trailer below that showed off what several of the fights in Gundam Evolution might look like. Based on what’s shown, it resembles something of hero shooter or a tactical shooter with Mobile Suits utilizing different playstyles depending on what players have chosen. The site for the new Gundam game lists a total of 12 different variants players will be able to choose from that should look familiar to those well-versed in Gundam.

According to details shared by Gematsu, the 6v6 shooter game will be launched “across multiple regions worldwide,” though specific regions where the game will be available were not mentioned. It was also said that the game’s being developer for “across the world to enjoy” which suggests a worldwide release, but all that’s really been talked about for now is the release in Japan.

That’s true for the beta as well which will definitely be limited to Japan regardless of what happens with the rest of the game. Bandai Namco Online said as much in its announcements and will be limited to only 5,000 people in Japan. That beta starts on August 8th and ends the next day with signups open now, so even if you aren’t able to take part in the beta, we should see hands-on impressions not long afterwards.

A special Gundam Evolution program will also be held on July 17th to give people a better look at the game. You’ll be able to view that through both Twitter and YouTube with more details found here.

Gundam Evolution releases in 2022 but does not yet have a specific release date.