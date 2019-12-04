CD Projekt Red Is Ending Support for Gwent on Consoles

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game players who want to keep playing CD Projekt Red’s game months from now will have to do so on a different platform if you’ve been playing on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The developer announced on Wednesday that it intends to end support for the console versions of the game with that winding down process beginning on December 9th when players are granted an option to move their progress to a GOG account. Support for the console versions will officially end on the same day when an update is released to lock Gwent into its current state.

CD Projekt Red broke the bad news to console players in a post on Gwent’s site where it discussed its plans for the support of the game in the future. The most popular versions of the card game are on the PC and mobile devices, so those plans for the future don’t include supporting console versions of Gwent.

“Considering that PC and mobile are the most popular platforms among GWENT players, we have made a tough decision: to discontinue support of console versions of the game,” CD Projekt Red said. “All GWENT players on consoles will be offered an option to copy their account progress and purchases from their current platform to a GOG account, which is used by both PC and mobile versions of the game.”

The process of moving over players’ progress to a new account and the eventual freezing of Gwent’s console versions will be available to players for several months. Beginning on December 9th, players will have an option to copy their console progress over to a new or existing GOG account. This opportunity to copy over progress will be available until June 9, 2020, when the window closes. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be operational up until that point despite being frozen in their current state as of December 9, 2019.

While players will have months until they have to make the move, it’d make sense to do it sooner rather than later if you’re interested in upcoming Gwent content. The console versions won’t get expansions or any other content after the December 9th update, and the option to purchase things with real money there has already been disabled. Matchmaking between consoles and other platforms will also no longer be supported after December 9th, so there are plenty of incentives to go ahead and make the move now.

More info about the process of copying progress over to another GOG account will be shared on December 9th.