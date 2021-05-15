Hades Gets a PS4 Rating

✖

Hades, a game which is not currently available on any PlayStation platforms, has been rated for the PlayStation 4. The rating comes from a Korean game classification site which showed that the rating for the game was applied for earlier in April with a decision on the rating reached at the end of the month. There’s been no word yet from anywhere else about the game coming to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platforms.

The roguelike game which was met with acclaim, rewards, and other end-of-the-year honors including our own last year is currently only available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac platforms. The listing spotted online would indicate that might change soon, however, if the information presented there will lead to what people expect. Games or ports of games are often revealed first through these kinds of classifications, and while they’re not always a clear indicator of the plans for a game or the timeliness of any planned releases, this one’s at least a promising sign for anyone hoping the game would come to the PlayStation 4.

If a port to the PlayStation 4 does happen, it seems as though Take-Two Interactive will be involved in this initiative. While Supergiant Games was both the developer and publisher for Hades on other platforms, the application spotted online showed Take-Two Interactive as the applicant for the rating.

Hey, we've launched v1.0 of Hades only on Nintendo Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and the Epic Games Store. We'll be considering opportunities to bring the game to additional platforms down the line. Thank you for your interest. — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) September 21, 2020

Supergiant Games has always been open to the idea of bringing the game to other platforms beyond the ones it released for, so perhaps it’s found a way to do so through the help of Take-Two. Responses to people asking about the status of the game and its platforms from last year saw Supergiant Games saying it was interested in bringing the game to additional platforms.

If it comes to the PlayStation 4, you’ll presumably be able to play it on the PlayStation 5 too, but there’s no telling now if that platform will get its own dedicated release or if Hades will support next-gen features.

If you haven’t played Hades yet, you can check it out through the platforms it’s on now or can at least get primed for a potential release on other platforms by learning more about the dungeon crawler.

“Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who battles through the underworld while encountering weapons and icons from Greek mythology.

“As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt,” a preview of the game said.

[H/T Gematsu]