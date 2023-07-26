New Half-Life Game Possibly Leaked

A new Half-Life game may be announced soon, if a leak is accurate. The Half-Life series is one of gaming's most acclaimed franchises thanks to its rich storytelling, groundbreaking gameplay and physics systems, and much more. Half-Life was making great progress to become a regular series for Valve, but things just abruptly ended after Half-Life 2: Episode 2. The series has been dangling on a massive cliffhanger for well over a decade, but Valve has yet to really address why it never resolved it. Things seemed to be heading in a positive direction in 2020 when it released Half-Life: Alyx, a prequel that uses some fancy storytelling techniques to more or less rewrite the narrative and allow for a new version of Half-Life 3, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, it may be coming soon. One of the major video game conventions is Gamescom, a European convention that is sometimes viewed as the overseas version of E3. There's typically a big showcase before the convention properly kicks off, so fans can always expect some news, though it's really anyone's guess on how big said news will be. However, Gamescom has listed Valve has an exhibitor and noted that something Half-Life could be presented. Geoff Keighley tends to host the Gamescom showcases and he has a very deep connection with Valve, even going as far as being able to visit the studio when they were finishing Half-Life. He was able to properly showcase Half-Life: Alyx at The Game Awards ahead of its reveal. So, perhaps it's another Half-Life spin-off, maybe it's Half-Life 3, or maybe this is one big screw-up on the part of Gamescom.

Either way, fans are eager to see Half-Life continue. It seems like Valve is very aware of this, it's just on them to make it all happen now. Maybe we'll get lucky and the series will see new life in the coming years, but it's really anyone's guess at this point.

