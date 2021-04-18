Hallmark Reveals Nintendo, Fortnite, Pokemon, and More Ornaments for 2021

As is typical, Hallmark has revealed a number of "Keepsake" ornaments that will be available for the holidays this year, which includes a bunch of different video game-related ornaments. Included in the batch of 2021 ornaments are Charizard, an Enderman from Minecraft, another holiday-appropriate Fortnite skin ornament, and even one for Nintendo's SNES with a little copy of Super Mario World in it. These appear to be set to release in July and range in price with the SNES, for example, costing $19.99.

You can take a look at the incredible-looking SNES Christmas ornament with lights and sounds below:

(Photo: Hallmark)

According to Hallmark, the power light comes on and it plays sounds from Super Mario World. It also comes with two controllers, one on the side and one on the back. Don't expect it to do anything fancier than that, however, despite the price tag.

As noted above, all of Hallmark's new "Keepsake" ornaments -- of which these are part -- are seemingly set to go on sale starting July 10th this year. Prices vary on these things with the more elaborate ones costing more than the generic ones. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Hallmark right here.

