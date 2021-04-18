Hallmark Reveals Nintendo, Fortnite, Pokemon, and More Ornaments for 2021
As is typical, Hallmark has revealed a number of "Keepsake" ornaments that will be available for the holidays this year, which includes a bunch of different video game-related ornaments. Included in the batch of 2021 ornaments are Charizard, an Enderman from Minecraft, another holiday-appropriate Fortnite skin ornament, and even one for Nintendo's SNES with a little copy of Super Mario World in it. These appear to be set to release in July and range in price with the SNES, for example, costing $19.99.
You can take a look at the incredible-looking SNES Christmas ornament with lights and sounds below:
According to Hallmark, the power light comes on and it plays sounds from Super Mario World. It also comes with two controllers, one on the side and one on the back. Don't expect it to do anything fancier than that, however, despite the price tag.
As noted above, all of Hallmark's new "Keepsake" ornaments -- of which these are part -- are seemingly set to go on sale starting July 10th this year. Prices vary on these things with the more elaborate ones costing more than the generic ones. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Hallmark right here.
What do you think of Hallmark's gaming Christmas ornaments this year? Have you found something in particular that you are interested in picking up for the holidays?
Nintendo Super NES Console Ornament With Light and Sound
"Recall hours spent sitting in your bean bag chair parked in front of the television, video game controller in hand. Nothing mattered except defeating Bowser and ultimately completing the entire "Super Mario World" game. Relive the care-free fun when you display this Super NES console Christmas tree ornament that lights up and plays the familiar music and sounds of the iconic video game (battery-operated)."
Mini Nintendo The Legend of Zelda Link Ornament
"Bring the classic Nintendo 'The Legend of Zelda' video game to life on your tree with this miniature Christmas ornament. Dimensional pixelated 8-bit styling features the adventurer Link, whose quests in the kingdom of Hyrule have captivated gamers of all ages for decades."
Mini Nintendo The Legend of Zelda Princess Zelda Ornament
"Bring the classic Nintendo "'The Legend of Zelda' video game to life on your tree with this miniature Christmas ornament. Dimensional pixelated 8-bit styling features Princess Zelda, whose adventures in the kingdom of Hyrule have captivated gamers of all ages for decades."
Nintendo Caped Mario Ornament
"Soar into retro fun with this Mario Christmas tree ornament. Wearing his yellow cape, first introduced in 'Super Mario World' for the Super NES console, Mario embodies high-flying adventures through Dinosaur Land in his quest to save Princess Toadstool from Bowser."
Nintendo Mario Kart Donkey Kong Ornament
"Race into holiday excitement with Donkey Kong. Gamers of all ages will feel like they're leading the pack when they receive this Christmas tree ornament. The fun design features the barrel-busting primate at the wheel of his go-kart from the racing video game that has been a go-to source of fun for more than two decades."
Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic & Tails Ornament
"Gotta go fast to hang this fun Sonic and Tails Christmas tree ornament on your tree! Tails engages his rotor-like tails to lift Sonic the Hedgehog to safety in this fun decoration that's perfect for the gamer in your life."
Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles Ornament
"Do your thing when you add this Knuckles Christmas tree ornament to your holiday decor. Sonic the Hedgehog's red echidna friend grasps an energy-giving gold ring with one spiked hand while the other reaches out, ready to protect the Master Emerald. Great for a gamer who loves racing at the speed of sound. Coordinating Sonic and Tails ornament sold separately."
Pokémon Charizard Ornament
"Heat up the holidays when you catch this Charizard Christmas tree ornament. Pokémon trainers will love seeing Charizard, an epic Pokémon with fire tail and extended dragon wings, on their tree. The final evolution of Charmander, this popular Pokémon anime character has a look of determination that will set your holidays aflame."
Disney Kingdom Hearts King Mickey Ornament
"Trained by Master Yen Sid to be a Keyblade Master, King Mickey is the kind ruler of Disney Castle in the 'Kingdom Hearts' video games. This Christmas tree ornament features the noble leader wielding his powerful Keyblade to help his friends and protect the worlds from the Heartless."
Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Ornament
"Test your might and choose Sub-Zero as your fighter for flawless victory. An assassin of the Lin Kuei clan, Kuai Liang—who assumed the mantle of Sub-Zero to honor his brother—commands the power of ice and cold. Fans of the legendary video game franchise will love this Christmas tree ornament that features Sub-Zero in a triumphant pose. 'Finish him!'"
Fortnite Crackshot Ornament
"Add some Winterfest fun to your cabin with this Fortnite Crackshot Christmas tree ornament. This legendary Fortnite skin in Nutcracker style features a toy soldier design, high black hat and Candy Axe harvesting tool in hand for a dimensional decoration your favorite gamer will enjoy seeing on the tree year after year."
Minecraft Enderman Ornament
"Embellish your earthworks with this Minecraft Enderman Christmas tree ornament. Pixelated, three-dimensional design portrays the teleporting Minecraft mob... just be sure not to look him in the eye when you accept the holiday present he holds in his long, narrow arms."