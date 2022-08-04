Halo 2 Player Completes MoistCr1TiKaL's "Impossible" $20,000 LASO Challenge

Yes, the "impossible" has been proven to be possible as a Halo 2 streamer known as Jervalin beat Moistcr1tikal's $20,000 LASO challenge. The Halo series is known for having some of the most replayable campaigns out there, largely thanks to its amazing story, sandbox gameplay, and co-op. One other huge factor is the usage of Skulls, which are gameplay modifiers. Some of these are just silly little additions like making a grunt's head explode with confetti when the player gets a headshot. Some of them make the game unreasonably difficult... and when you combine all of them together, it can make things quite painful and previously thought to be impossible.

Earlier this summer, YouTuber Moistcr1tikal announced he would give someone $5,000 if they could livestream themselves beating Halo 2 on Legendary difficulty with all skulls on except the Envy skull without dying. By July, no one had accomplished this and he upped the bounty to $20,000. After 40 days of grinding, streamer Jervalin pulled it off in a run that took under 7 hours, a remarkable feat. The streamer got the last kill in the game and then acted very nonchalant about the whole thing until his family came bursting in the room, screaming with joy. He hugged his family and celebrated while the credits and final cutscene of the game played in the background. Moistcr1tikal reflected on the challenge on YouTube, noting how he knew someone would pull off the task that was otherwise deemed impossible by spectators and players. He also spoke about how the bounty brought people together and was a wholesome experience.

Given the positive experience, Moistcr1tikal has stated he plans to do more challenges in the future, but hasn't decided what they will be or when it will happen. Needless to say, it's a wonderful moment in gaming and highlighted the good the internet can do. Jervalin's follower count went from 3,000 followers to over 32k followers with an increase in viewers, subscribers, and donations. Moistcr1tikal noted that this also bolstered smaller streamers from this event.

Did you take part or watch the Halo 2 LASO challenge? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.