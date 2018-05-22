Halo 6 Is Coming, Confirms Community Manager

With the recently announced Halo Arcade game, Fireteam Raven, many were beginning to wonder if Halo 6 was still in the foreseeable future or not. We’ve had previous reports that Microsoft wasn’t planning on waiting until the next generation to launch the upcoming title, but this long-standing series has been mum otherwise. Luckily, 343 Industries isn’t putting the 6th installment on the back burner because Fireteam Raven isn’t even a part of their team, so it doesn’t negatively impact the next step for the franchise at all.

Halo Community Manager Brian Jarrard recently took to Twitter to calm fan concerns over the future of the franchise. Though 343 Industries is working alongside the team behind the upcoming arcade game, they aren’t taking point on the project so that they can focus on other ventures; Halo 6.

Jarrard took to social media to state, “PSA: Fireteam Raven has zero impact on the 343 development team which has already been working on the next console game. H:FR is built by an external arcade developer. Just like the Halo books or toys aren’t being created _instead of_ the next Halo game. Plenty to go around.”

He then added:

I get that ppl are just super eager for any info on the next “real” game, but I don’t get the blind outrage at a totally separate cool thing that a lot of ppl will enjoy 🤨 Hmm that makes me sound old. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 18, 2018

Though it should be fairly obvious that the arcade game wasn’t the main focus, it has be been a few years since the previous installment. Halo 5: Guardians released back in 2015 to mixed reviews, and Halo 6 rumors have been ongoing since pretty much the fifth game went live. Pair that with the knowledge that all first party games are free for Xbox Game Pass members, it’s easy to see why fans are getting caught up in the excitement.

Though we still don’t have a release date, or even a premise at this point, at least we know that it’s not canned, it’s not pushed aside, and that the team will have something to share soon! As a huge Halo fan, it was the go to game when I was deployed, I can’t wait to see where they choose to go next! Perhaps we’ll see something at this year’s E3 next month!