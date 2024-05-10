The Rogue Prince of Persia Release Delayed Due to Hades 2

Hades 2, the long-awaited sequel to the immensely successful Hades, just so happens to be in the exact same roguelike genre as The Rogue Prince of Persia, a game which takes the Prince of Persia series in a direction it's never gone before. Considering how Hades 2 just got a surprise release into early access after a very brief beta period, it's not difficult to imagine that the sudden release posed an issue to The Rogue Prince of Persia developer Evil Empire and publisher Ubisoft given that the Prince of Persia game was supposed to be out on May 14th. As such, Evil Empire and Ubisoft have elected to push back the release of The Rogue Prince of Persia to give Hades 2 some space, but the developer said the game will still be out in May.

Evil Empire said as much in an update shared on socials and on Steam this week. The Rogue Prince of Persia will also be releasing in early access just like Hades 2 did, but going up against that game would not have been prudent. Evil Empire joked that its "entire team" was playing Hades 2 just like everyone else was and that the game would be pushed back to make sure everyone had their fun with Hades 2 first.

"We will still be releasing in May and will be back with a precise date on Monday," the announcement said.

While some may interpret that as Evil Empire saying The Rogue Prince of Persia isn't enough to go up against Hades 2, the developer clarified that it has full confidence in the game while saying it's "not prideful enough" to ignore the fact that people will want to play Hades 2 as well.

"While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's not every day that a game in the same genre as you, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024, will release into Early Access a week before you plan to do the same," the announcement continued. "We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our Early Access journey."

This extra time will give Evil Empire more opportunities to work on The Rogue Prince of Persia which already has a "pretty hefty" patch for release. A new release date will be announced on Monday.