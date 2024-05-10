Persona Reportedly Being Transformed Into an Annualized Franchise Ahead of Persona 6

With the release of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, the Persona series transformed from a fairly niche Japanese RPG series to a series penetrating the larger mainstream market. It has grown substantially in popularity over the last several years with no signs of slowing down. To this end, Sega and Atlus look poised to capitalize on this popularity, if a new report is true.

The report is probably true because it comes from a very reliable source when it comes to Sega. More specifically, an X user that goes by the alias, Midori. According to them, Sega is planning to annualize a few of its franchises. Among these series is Persona. Before any Persona fan gets excited -- or worried -- this doesn't mean a mainline game is going to release every year. The plan is apparently to annualize the series by releasing remakes, remasters, spin-offs, and DLC in-between each mainline game, ensuring there is at least a release per year.

"The current plan at Sega is to make Like a Dragon, Persona, and Sonic annual franchises through new titles, remakes and remasters, DLC expansions and other media," claims the leaker. "But it does not mean a new numbered Persona title is releasing on each year. Spin-offs are also counted as new titles. The quality of Persona series should not change. Because multiple titles are developed at the same time across multiple years. The current stage of Persona entered development in 2019. The current stage is P6, P3R, P5T and P5X."

What does this mean if you are a Persona fan? Well, it means something new each year. Whether the series has enough juice to satiate this content demand, remains to be seen. Whatever the case, it suggests all of the spin-offs, remasters, remakes, and bits of DLC have been performing well for Sega since the release of Persona 5.

If this is going to be the strategy going forward though, surely it will require mainline games to made a little quicker. Sega has really milked Persona 5 bone dry and it won't be able to always bank on remasters or remakes of older games. If the gap between mainline releases is reduced though, this won't be as much of a problem.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just a rumor. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.