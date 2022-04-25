Halo Episode 6 Promo Teases Makee's Plans for Master Chief

✖

Paramount+ has released a new sneak peek video at what's coming in the Halo TV series' sixth episode, "Solace," which is set to release this coming Thursday, April 28th. While it is always hard to tell just how much these episodic teaser trailers cover the entirety of an episode, it certainly looks like "Solace" will include a goodly amount of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Makee (Charlie Murphy) as well as some ramifications for Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) thanks to what she's done. In short, every plot on Halo looks to be coming to a boil.

Warning: there be spoilers for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ below.

In the previous episode of Halo, Master Chief managed to lose the second artifact following the Covenant's attack on Eridanus II. That said, the Covenant did leave something behind: Makee. It appears that the plan is to infiltrate the UNSC much like the Covenant's previous plan in space, though much more directly this time around. Based on the teaser, it does not seem that Master Chief wholly believes this story, though he still listens to Makee more than perhaps he should. And a brief scene indicates that some of Halsey's decisions -- like, say, making Cortana out of a clone of herself or kidnapping children for the Spartan program -- finally begin to catch up with her.

You can check out the new trailer for Halo on Paramount+'s sixth episode for yourself embedded below:

As noted above, the sixth episode of the Halo television series, "Solace," is set to release on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 28th. The first five episodes are currently available on the streaming service right now. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

