Halo: Flashpoint Reveals Limited Edition Spartan Killers (But It’s The Grunts That Steal The Show)

Halo: Flashpoint has successfully captured the frenetic gameplay Halo is known for, and it’s done so well that even more content is on the way. The game already includes Master Chief, Spartans, Brutes, and Elites, and with each release, the game adds more depth and complexity. Now Flashpoint is adding two new groups of units to the game, and while the limited edition Spartan Killers are deadly as ever, the lovable Grunts can’t help but steal the show.

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Halo: Flashpoint has revealed a host of new sets coming to the popular game, including the Spartan Killers. The Spartan Killers are a perfect way to upgrade your Banished army with three deadly warriors that can wreck an opposing force. If you want to add this to the game, you’ll need to take note of the fact that this set is limited for 2026, so you’ll want to lock yours in early, and you can pre-order the set right here.

While we are talking about The Banished, there’s also the Banished Reinforcements set, and not only will this set come with Kig-Yar Jackals, but it will also finally bring the lovably devious enemies known as Grunts to the game. They look fantastic, but it’s actually when you start to dig into their keywords and abilities that you really see how much damage they can do to an enemy squad. You can pre-order the Banished Reinforcements right here.

Halo: Flashpoint’s Spartan Killers Are Beasts In Combat

Each of these sets shakes up the already thrilling gameplay in their own unique ways, so let’s start with the Spartan Killers, otherwise known as the Hand of Atriox. The set includes Jega ‘Rdomnai, Hyperius, and Tovarus, and Jega boasts the keyword Active Camouflage as well as Evade. This combination makes him incredibly hard to target, but he also gets an added bonus thanks to the Spartan Killer keyword, which gets you an additional Victory Point when killing Spartans.

Hyperius and Tovarus also have the Spartan Killer keyword, though they also bring unique skillsets to the group. Hyperius wields an S7 Sniper Rifle and a Ravager, which make him a beast at both long range and up-close combat. His Ravager also loses the long restriction, but he is restricted to the implosion firing mode. Add in the Tactician keyword and high health, and he is a force to be reckoned with.

Tovarus wields a Scrap Cannon, which has two firing modes that both benefit from the Firing Platform keyword. Long-range mode features Suppression, while short-range mode features Weight of Fire and Knockback, and that’s on top of the fact that the Scrap Cannon can also be a combat weapon with Lethal and Smash. Then there is the Banished Special Order Hand of Atriox, which allows you to mark an enemy model on the board, and each time the model makes a fight or ranged test against the marked enemy model (until the end of that model’s turn), you may re-roll up to 2 dice.

The Grunts Are Hilarious, Until They Attack In Packs

Grunts are one of the trademark enemies of Halo, and even when they are running right at you in the game, they aren’t exactly terrifying. The same is true in Halo: Flashpoint, but if you end up running into a horde of them, they can become a genuine threat. Grunts are considered Support units and have the new Support keyword, and they are not only smaller in stature but make up a smaller part of your force, meaning you can field several of them at once.

Grunts are also worth zero Victory points for scoring, and they aren’t great with long-range weapons, as anything with a range of 5 or more counts as a long action. Those limitations might seem like issues, but Grunts make up for this with the Horde keyword. Any model with the Horde keyword rolls a bonus die in close combat for every other model in its cube that shares the Horde keyword. That means thanks to their smaller minis, you can fit more Grunts in any one cube, and if you have several there, you will get a major advantage in die rolls over your opponent.

To really drive this point home, there’s a Banished Special Order that recreates the classic moment when a Grunt will simply charge right at you with plasma grenades. It’s called the Unggoy Plasma Grenade assault, and at the end of the Assault action, all models in the cube are pinned and scattered from the cube. Plus, the model that used the Special Order also suffers 2 wounds, and armor and shields can’t prevent it.

The Halo: Flashpoint Banished Reinforcements Expansion retails for $56.96 and is up for pre-order now, and is expected to ship on September 4th. The Halo: Flashpoint Banished Spartan Killers Expansion will retail for $89.99 and is up for pre-order now as well, and is expected to ship on September 4th.

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