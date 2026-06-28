XCOM Just Revealed A New Co-Op Wargame (And You Can Play As The Aliens)

XCOM became a fan favorite thanks to its thrilling premise and wonderfully strategic gameplay, but it’s been a minute since we’ve been able to return to that world. The last game in the video game series was 2020’s XCOM: Chimera Squad, but now there’s finally a new reason to get excited for the franchise, as a new XCOM wargame is on the way from a fantastic studio. Even better is the fact that while you can play as XCOM to repel the alien invasion, this game will also allow you to play as the aliens trying to take Earth for themselves.

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Modiphius has revealed the first look at XCOM: The Miniatures Game, which is designed by Ivan Sorensen and is based on Sorensen’s hit wargame Five Parsecs From Home. The game allows for solo and co-op play, and if you decide to play as XCOM, you’ll be responsible for putting together a team of elite operatives to take down the alien threat over different missions. There’s also a player vs player mode that allows a person to take the role of the alien invaders, giving you a whole other way to experience the franchise. XCOM: The Miniatures Game is expected to go up for pre-order this July.

Everything We Know About XCOM: The Miniatures Game, And What Is Releasing In The Future

One of the early reasons to get excited for XCOM goes beyond just the license, as the studio behind the game has knocked other well-loved franchises out of the park. Modiphius was the studio behind the excellent Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz, which did a fantastic job of adapting the beloved franchise and its evolving comparisons, renegade and paragon systems, and mission structure. Modiphius is also behind the hit Fallout miniatures game, and has captured that franchise immensely well in a miniatures-style game.

When XCOM: The Miniatures Game goes up for pre-order, it will feature a 180-page core rulebook, which gets you all of the rules you’ll need to play the game. You’ll learn how to create your unique squad of agents, generate missions, survive combat encounters, research new technologies, and even expand your XCOM base. All pre-orders of the printed rulebook will receive the PDF immediately as well.

The first wave or pre-order miniatures will include a six-member XCOM squad, Thin Men, Sections, Section Commanders, Floaters, Chryssalids, Outsiders, Seekers, and Infection Pods. You can actually get an up-close look at the XCOM squad, which features a mix of close combat, mid-range, explosive, and long-range units. There’s also up-close looks at several alien miniatures, and we can’t wait to see everything the alien threat has to offer when the full sets are revealed.

The good news is that there are already future plans for the game. Modiphius revealed that there will be future miniature releases that include S.H.I.V.s, XCOM Veteran Operatives, Mutons (both Berserkers and Elites), Cyperdiscs, Drones, Mechtoids, MEC Troopers, Heavy Floaters, Sectopods, Ethereals, and The Exalt.

XCOM: The Miniatures Game goes up for pre-sale this July, and we’ll keep you posted on when the pre-orders are live and when we have an official release date. In the meantime, you can sign up for more alerts from the game right here.

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