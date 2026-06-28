Halo Just Revealed A New Campaign Evolved Board Game (And It’s Made By The Perfect Team)

The Halo franchise is starting to gain some momentum once more, and over the next few months, that momentum could increase exponentially. The franchise will be making its debut on the PS5 with the Halo: Campaign Evolved remake, and there are now reports of another show in the works. The franchise has been hitting on the tabletop front as well, thanks to Halo Flashpoint, and now a new Halo: Campaign Evolved game is on the way with the perfect team at the helm

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It was just announced that a new Halo: Campaign Evolved board game will be hitting stores later this year, and it is being created by the talented combination of Mantic and Halo Studios. The team at Mantic also crafted the excellent Halo: Flashpoint, so hopes are high that Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game will follow that trend of excellence. You can check out the first image of the game below, and the game is slated to release in Quarter 4 of this year.

The Halo Franchise Has Flourished Thanks to Mantic Games, And More Is On The Way

The new Halo: Campaign Evolved board game is the latest addition to an already successful partnership between Halo Studios and Mantic Games. Last year, the studio released Halo: Flashpoint, which is a miniatures-based skirmish game that brings those wild battles from the Halo multiplayer to life on the tabletop.

Flashpoint hits a lovely balance of tactical gameplay and out-of-nowhere chaos thanks to its variety of weapons, terrain, special abilities, and dice rolls, which can really take things to another level of intensity. Every time you roll an 8, you get to roll another die, and if you hit a few of those, you keep rolling. A mediocre attack can suddenly turn into a death dealer if the rolls go your way, and yet each combatant has shields and armor to help mitigate some of that initial damage, so it always feels like you might just be able to survive even the most vicious attack.

Since the initial release, several expansions have brought new units and battle types to the game, and with every expansion release, the game only gains more depth and tactical options. With the Brutes, the Elites, and now even the Grunts all in the game, one has to wonder when we’ll start getting things like vehicles in the mix, which should make the game even more immersive and thrilling to play.

Flashpoint has gone so well that Mantic Games recently announced they have extended their licensing partnership with Halo Studios, and with a multi-year extension, even more expansions and game experiences are on the way (via ICv2).

“Halo: Flashpoint has surpassed all our expectations,” said Ronnie Renton, Founder and CEO of Mantic Games. “This summer brings more fan-requested units, a rules update shaped by organized play and community feedback, and a clear signal of the confidence that both Mantic and Halo Studios have in Halo’s future on the tabletop.”

Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game is slated to release in quarter 4 of 2026.

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