The Best Halo Game Going Reveals The Return of Reach Fan-Favorites (And We Can’t Wait)

The Halo franchise got some welcome news in the final quarter of last year with the announcement of the highly anticipated remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, which will give some modern shine to one of gaming’s classic shooters. That is set to arrive later this year, but that doesn’t mean new Halo content isn’t happening elsewhere, as the best Halo game going is bringing Halo Reach’s Noble Team back into action, and we can’t wait.

While fans wait for the remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, they can and should give the best ongoing Halo game of the past year and a half a try. That game is Halo: Flashpoint, which has brought Halo’s tactically frenetic gameplay to the tabletop with stellar results, and now Mantic Games has revealed a brand new expansion for Flashpoint that allows you to bring the heroes of Reach known as Noble Team to the front lines for even more epic moments.

What’s Included in The Noble Team Expansion (And Why It Makes The Core Game Even Better)

Halo: Flashpoint already has a host of playable characters, but the Noble Team expansion not only brings in some key fan favorites but also upgrades the overall experience in some unique ways. The expansion includes the Noble Team of Carter (Noble One), Kat (Noble Two), Jun (Noble Three), Emile (Noble Four), Jorge (Noble Five), and Spartan B312 (Noble Six) to the game, and they will be able to interact with the environment in new ways compared to the core game and the subsequent expansions.

Previously, you could include various pieces of terrain across the battlefield, and some terrain even features different configurations. Now Flashpoint is adding interactive scenery to the mix, as you can now launch your team across the zone thanks to two interactive UNSC Man Cannons.

If you’ve been looking to expand the main gameplay experience, the Noble Team expansion will introduce a new double-mat game format along with new rules and scenarios. You can play the new format either by combining two single Flashpoint maps or by picking up the new double-size Reach neoprene gaming mat, which will give you an even bigger sandbox to play in.

You’ll also likely notice just how detailed the Noble Team miniatures are, even without paint, and that’s because they are all made from MasterCraft Resin, which Mantic Games typically uses for special event miniatures. The previous miniatures already looked great, but these truly shine, and they get even better if you get a chance to craft a nice paint job.

Halo: Flashpoint is a miniatures combat game that allows players to battle it out utilizing Spartans, The Banished, ODST, and more. You’ll adapt to the other team’s tactics on the fly and fight for position and advantage over a map that features various elements of terrain along with powerful weapons and tide-turning gadgets and items, and it’s all packaged in an approachable and quickly paced gameplay system.

Fans who are attending AdeptiCon later this month will have a chance to pick up a limited number of pre-release Noble Team expansion boxes at the event, but if you can’t pick one up there, the expansion is up for pre-order now, and pre-orders will ship in April of this year.

Halo: Flashpoint and its Defiance, War Games, and Desperate Measures expansions are in stores now.

