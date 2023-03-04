Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Infection Mode Gameplay

Halo Infinite's Infection mode is apparently just on the horizon now that gameplay from the fan-favorite Halo mode has leaked online. This leaked gameplay shows scenes that should look familiar to those who played the Infection mode before in past Halo games or those who've played any other kind of similar mode like Infected from the Call of Duty series. An official release date for the Infection game mode has not been announced yet, however, and it's clear this gameplay wasn't supposed to be out in the wild yet given that Microsoft has already been taking down some instances of the footage.

The leaked footage in question appears to have come from the Unseen_Halo channel, but it's not up anymore. It was taken down due to a claim from Microsoft which only adds to the validity of this leak to suggest that Infection is indeed on the way and probably won't be too far away.

Some gameplay was reuploaded elsewhere on Twitter and its still up at time of publishing, but there's no telling how long that'll be true.

Twitter user Corbin who runs the Unseen_Halo channel tweeted about the topic and said that he'd been given access to a build of Halo Infinite that supported the Infection mode. After playing it, Corbin praised the mode and said it's ahead of other Halo Infinite game modes "by far."

"I was given access to a build with the new Infection on it," Corbin said. "Of course, I will never reveal who sent me an access code. It is worth the wait. Most fun game mode for Halo Infinite by far! Even when playing alone with Bots. Some people may not like the changes but I love them."

Elaborating on some of those changes mentioned in the tweet, Corbin said in a follow-up tweet that some "zombies" can go invisible while others can teleport. The last Spartan alive in the game's Infection mode also achieves some sort of "juggernaut" status to give them more of a fighting chance, it's been said.

No date for the Infection game mode has been announced yet by 343 Industries, though we'd expect it to be announced sooner rather than later if gameplay like this is leaking online.