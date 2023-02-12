Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Ambitious Plans for 2023

It's no secret that Halo Infinite proved to be a massive disappointment for players in 2022. Developer 343 Industries failed to keep up with player demand for more content, and Xbox is well-aware that fans haven't been pleased. However, it seems that things are starting to head in a positive direction. Several leaks have started to make their way around the internet, and have been compiled in a thread on ResetEra. Apparently, more than 20 maps are currently in the works, with 3-5 planned for Season 3. Over the coming year, players can apparently expect to see new vehicles, weapons, narrative events, Firefight mode, Infection mode, and more.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. Plans are constantly changing in the gaming industry, and sources don't always have the correct information. That said, these details seem to be coming from multiple different sources, alongside several images. Supposedly a Halo Infinite alpha build leaked, and much of this information comes from that. There's no way to judge the validity of everything out there, but there's an awful lot of smoke right now, and that usually suggests a fire!

When Halo Infinite released in late 2021, it debuted to rave reviews. The game seemed like the next great title in the Halo franchise, but the slow trickle of new content throughout the last year left most fans frustrated. If these leaked plans are accurate, it seems like a major course correction from Xbox and 343 Industries, and it could mark a major change shift in public perception. A lot of beloved games have struggled, only to find their footing much later down the line. Time will tell whether Halo Infinite will similarly turn public opinion around, but the game's current limited-time event already seems to have made a lot of fans happy. Hopefully 2023 will be a much stronger year overall!

What do you think about these supposed Halo Infinite leaks? Do you think Xbox can turn things around? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Wccftech]