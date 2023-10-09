Halo Infinite Season 5 Release Announced With New Gameplay Trailer

343 Industries has today announced the release date for Halo Infinite Season 5 in addition to showing off what new features will be coming to the game. Despite getting off to a rocky start back in 2021, Halo Infinite has continued to expand its multiplayer suite with new content and features over time. Now, with Season 5 starting in a little over a week, 343 Industries is teasing the return of a fan-favorite game mode in its latest Halo installment.

As of next week on October 17, Halo Infinite Season 5 will officially go live across Xbox and PC. This season, titled Reckoning, is notably going to bring back Extraction, which first appeared in Halo 4, in a new manner. 343 is also added two additional Arena maps to Halo Infinite and will also bring a swath of cosmetics all associated with the Flood. Beyond this, Season 5 will also bring a new Battle Pass, added AI functionality to Forge, and most importantly, match XP for custom games. This final feature is one that fans have been requesting for quite some time and shows that 343 has clearly taken their feedback into account.

Halo Infinite’s Season 5: Reckoning launches October 17!



Are you ready for:



💢 Game Mode – Extraction

2️⃣ Arena Maps

🦠 Flood-themed Customization

🏆 Free 20-tier Battle Pass 🏆

🪖 Multi-core Helmets

🤖 Forge AI Toolkit

👏 Match XP in Custom Games

➕ more!#HaloReckoning pic.twitter.com/gGjg109YqM — Halo (@Halo) October 9, 2023

At the conclusion of this new trailer for Halo Infinite Season 5, 343 Industries also teased that it will be bringing Firefight King of the Hill to the game later this season. Firefight is a game type that first appeared all the way back in Halo 3: ODST and is a PvE variant that allows players to team up with one another to take down wave after wave of enemies. 343 says that Firefight King of the Hill will be a "refreshing twist on the beloved co-op wave-survival mode," although more details on this front have yet to be shared.

All in all, Halo Infinite Season 5 seems to be shaping up quite nicely and could look to bring back a number of players who have perhaps put the game down in recent months. As a reminder, Halo Infinite's multiplayer is accessible across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, and is also free-to-play. To learn more about what Season 5 will have in store, you can find 343's official breakdown of everything new that's coming to the game down below.

Halo Infinite Season 5 Features