New Halo Infinite Update Is Good News for OG Fans

A new Halo Infinite update is seemingly good news for fans of the sci-fi first-person shooter series, and especially good news for OG fans who may prefer the older Bungie-era Halo games compared to the 343 Industries-era Halo games. And to be fair, the older Halo games are better than the recent ones. Of course, because those were made two decades ago and made by a different studio, many of the developers that made those games are no longer on the series, which is why it's great news for fans that veteran of the series Paul Bertone has returned to 343 Industries. Bertone has worked on every mainline installment in the series, minus Halo Infinite, well until now as he is now the technical design director at the series.

Remove the Halo heritage from the equation, this is just good news in general because studios across the entire industry are bleeding talent, especially senior talent. In other words, to be adding an industry veteran to your ranks is a far bigger deal than it used to be.

"I'm happy to confirm Halo veteran Paul Bertone has joined the team as Studio Technical Design Director," said Halo boss Joseph Staten, over on Twitter, revealing the news. "Paul and I met in 1999, back in Bungie's Chicago days, and then shipped Halo 1-3, ODST, and Reach together. I'm thrilled to have Paul help lead the future of

Halo Infinite is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. While its multiplayer is free-to-play, in order to play the campaign you either need to have Xbox Game Pass or buy the game outright.

"Halo Infinite is the best Halo game that 343 Industries has made so far," reads the opening of our review of the game. "That's a sentence that I hoped to be writing when Halo Infinite was first announced all the way back in 2018, and while it took longer than expected for the game to arrive, 343 has really done a bang-up job on all fronts this time around following the maligned Halo 5: Guardians. Across both its campaign and multiplayer offerings, Halo Infinite finds a way to push the franchise forward in new, meaningful ways while also staying true to what Halo was when it first arrived on the scene 20 years ago. The final product is a game that is simultaneously seeping with nostalgia while also feeling like the next generation of Halo that we have been waiting for."