Halo: Point of Light Release Date Revealed

Halo: Point of Light, a new novel by author Kelly Gay and the sequel to previous Halo novels Halo: Smoke & Shadow and Halo: Renegades, will officially release on March 2nd. Given that the release date for Halo Infinite is currently a nebulous "2021," that should likely make the 304-page novel the first major Halo release of the year.

Here's the official description for Halo: Point of Light in case you haven't been following along with the Halo novels:

"August 2558. Rion Forge was once defined by her relentless quest for hope amidst the refuse and wreckage of a post-Covenant War galaxy—years spent searching for family as much as fortune. But that was before Rion and the crew of her salvager ship Ace of Spades encountered a powerful yet tragic being who forever altered their lives. This remnant from eons past, when the Forerunners once thrived, brought with it a revelation of ancient machinations and a shocking, brutal history. Unfortunately, the Ace crew also made dire enemies of the Office of Naval Intelligence in the process, with the constant threat of capture and incarceration a very real possibility. Now with tensions mounting and ONI forces closing in, Rion and her companions commit to this being’s very personal mission, unlocking untold secrets and even deadlier threats that have been hidden away for centuries from an unsuspecting universe...."

You can also check out the cover art for Halo: Point of Light by William "Pixelflare" Cameron below:

(Photo: Simon & Schuster)

As noted above, Halo: Point of Light is set to release on March 2nd. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. Halo Infinite is set to release at some point in 2021 for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

