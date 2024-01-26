Halo Season 2 Has "Massive Action Sequences" and a Big, Canon Moment

Halo is taking big swings as a means to deliver some jaw-dropping moments and story arcs in Season 2. ComicBook.com visited the set of the series in Budapest back in March of 2023, uncovering many of the ambitions and secrets coming to the Paramount+ series. While on set, Otto Bathurst opened up about some of the elements he is bringing to the series with episodes he is directing. As it turns out, after learning from Season 1, the second season will build on lessons and ambitions with "massive action sequences" and "a really big moment in canon history."

The Halo TV series dropped one of its most memorable sequences in the show's first episode, having Master Chief and other Spartans take on Covenant aliens in an intense and impressive action sequence. "The opening episode of Season 1 was like, 'Wow.' Blew you away," Bathurst recalled. It seems Season 2 is aiming to raise the bar. "And this is a big spectacle [in Season 1 Episode 1], Bathurst added. "It's not a massive battle, but it is a big spectacle. It's a big moment. It's a really big moment in canon history, and it's a big event in the world of Halo."

With Season 2 set to introduce the Forerunners and potentially longer-running, terrifying threats like the Flood, the "big moment in canon history" could be any gamer's guess, at this point. More specifically, Bathurst added,"It's not a big action sequence, but we have massive action sequences. We've got a massive one."

Bathurst directed the first two episodes of Halo's first season. In Season 2, he directs Episodes 5 and 6. He is also serving as an executive producer. Bathurst previously directed 2018's Robin Hood, and episodes of Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials, and The Winter King, and more.

With all of Season 2, Episode 4 set to be a continuous, stitched together shot to give the audience an experience as though the camera never cuts as a means to keep them immersed in the action, Bathurst highlighted the installment. "The whole of Episode 4 is basically wall-to-wall action for the whole of episode four," he said. "Episode 5 starts off with massive action, and 6 has got two. I mean, there's a lot of action still littered around. That was what we learned from Season 1, certainly from the fans' perspective, it was the action sequences that they really, really went for and really loved. And I think these action sequences have taken that and gone, as I say, they're much more down-and-dirty and much more gritty and much more in it. And you really feel like you're in the battle and you're in the war. They're a lot more like war movies. They're a lot more those classic, really, really grounded in-your-face, visceral war movies, which I think is great. And I think the fans will really respond to that."

Are you excited for Halo Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Halo Season 2 will release its first two episodes on Paramount+ on February 8.