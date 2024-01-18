Halo Season 2 Gets New Trailer for "117 Day"

Halo season 2 has gotten a brand new trailer in time for "117 Day". The Halo series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. Its Xbox's marquee franchise and has been since the dawn of the console. The series managed to maintain its popularity for years, even getting a tie-in promotion with Burger King and Mountain Dew in 2007 for the launch of Halo 3. It was a pop culture event like a major blockbuster film. That continued with the launch of Halo Reach which was one of the biggest games on the Xbox 360. At that time, Microsoft was trying to develop the series into a feature film, but it didn't happen. Eventually, a TV show was put into development with Steven Spielberg producing.

After years of development, Halo came to Paramount+ in 2022 and while it had its fair share of criticisms hurled at it, it was largely deemed a success. It was able to earn a second season and after all kinds of hurdles such as strikes and whatnot, it is finally about to come out. The marketing push for Halo season 2 has been in full swing for a bit now with new trailers and posters, but today we got a new trailer for "117 Day", with 117 being Master Chief's callsign and today being January 17th. The trailer is focused on why we need the Master Chief and his heroism. It seems the second season will feature quite a bit more action and maybe address some of the critiques of the first season. You can check out the trailer below.

We all need a hero. We need Master Chief. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/D5OHuKA1Ig — Halo (@Halo) January 17, 2024

As of right now, Halo has not been officially renewed for a third season. It's possible a third season will come, but it may depend on the reception for the second season. Hopefully things will pan out for the series as Halo is a bankable IP and fans have wanted to see it adapted into live action for decades. Ideally this show can deliver on the things fans want, even if it takes some growing pains to fully get there.