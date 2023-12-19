Halo Season 2 Reveals New Teaser Art (Exclusive)

The second season of Halo will be coming to Paramount+ in February 2024. Earlier this month, fans got a chance to see the first trailer for Halo Season 2. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal teaser art for the new season, which prominently features Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. In the image, Master Chief can be seen kneeling with his helmet off while holding a set of dog tags. Behind him we can see the helmets and weapons of several fallen soldiers. The poster's grim tone is matched by the tagline "Rise from the Fall."

The art from Halo Season 2 can be found below.

(Photo: Paramount)

Halo Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Halo Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on February 8th. The first trailer for the new season has been met with a lot of praise from Halo fans, with many noting that it strikes a tone that feels much closer to the Xbox games that inspired it. Reception to the first season of Halo was mostly mixed, and one of the biggest complaints about the show was that it didn't feel close enough to the source material in terms of content as well as the overall tone.

The first trailer for Halo Season 2 paints a grim picture for humanity, as well as anyone joining the fight against the Covenant. At the start of the trailer, we can see marines being informed that any of them that participates in the coming battle will not survive the day. However, their sacrifice will ensure that others will survive to tell their tale. The scale of the threat feels very evident, and the trailer offers a close look at the action that will play out.

Halo Season 1: How to Watch

The first season of Halo premiered on Paramount+ in 2022, with episodes released weekly between March and May. All nine episodes of the first season are currently available on the streaming platform, and have also been released on Blu-Ray and 4K. Fans will need the streaming service for Season 2 when it starts back up in February, but those that have yet to see Season 1 can try it out for free. Paramount added the entire first season of the show to YouTube a few weeks ago, making it very easy for newcomers to try the series. For those that enjoyed the trailer for Season 2 but are on the fence about whether to subscribe to Paramount+, this is the easiest way to try the series.

Since the first season of Halo was uploaded to YouTube, the first episode has been watched more than 96,000 times. Readers interested in joining that number can check out the full season of Halo on YouTube right here.

