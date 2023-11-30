Halo Season 1 Goes Free to Watch on YouTube

The first season of Halo is now completely free to watch on YouTube. Upon its arrival back in the first half of 2022, Halo was only available to watch via Paramount+ as new episodes were released on a weekly basis. Since Season 1's conclusion, though, Paramount has said very little about Halo and where it will be going in the future. Now, it looks like the show going free on YouTube is leading to a larger announcement associated with Season 2.

As of today, Paramount+ made the entirety of Halo Season 1 available to watch on YouTube. Rather than needing to subscribe to Paramount's streaming platform to see Halo, all eight episodes that have been released so far can now be watched for no cost online. By making this move, it should allow a whole new slate of viewers to check out Halo for themselves prior to the arrival of Season 2.

Speaking of Season 2's release, news on the return of Halo has been very slim over the past few months. Outside of broadly confirming the renewal of Season 2 in early 2022, it's still not known what the next slate of episodes will look to cover or when they will arrive. Fortunately, for those eager for news, Halo has been confirmed to be making an appearance in the coming days at CCXP in Brazil. As such, there's a good chance that we'll get a new trailer for Halo Season 2 soon enough along with more information on when the series will be coming back.

If you'd like to check out the first episode of Halo and learn more about the series overall, keep reading below.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani."