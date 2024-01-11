Halo Season 2 Reveals First Full Trailer

Prior to its arrival next month, the first full-length trailer for Season 2 of the Halo TV series has been revealed. In late 2023, Paramount announced that Halo would finally be coming back with its second season in early February following the release of its first season in 2022. Since that time, news on the series has been quiet, which has left viewers with even more questions about where the series is heading. Fortunately, with less than a month until the arrival of Season 2, a new trailer has now been shown off.

Clocking in at a little more than two minutes, the latest video for Halo serves primarily as a tone piece for Season 2. Compared to the first season, Halo seems like it's going to be much darker this time around and should more prominently feature the alien Covenant forces. Many of the show's most prominent faces, such as Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber, are featured heavily in the trailer alongside some new characters making their first appearance. The trailer then concludes with Master Chief looking out on a war between UNSC and Covenant forces in space alongside the tagline "Rise From the Fall".

You can get a look at this new trailer for Halo Season 2 right here:

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant," says the synopsis of Halo's next wave of episodes. "In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

Halo Season 2 is set to finally release next month on February 8. Season 2 will kick off with a two-episode premiere and will be followed by new episodes on a weekly cadence each Thursday. In total, eight episodes are comprised in Season 2 and will run through March 21. Like the first season, Halo will also be available to watch exclusively via Paramount+.