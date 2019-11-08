Halo TV Series Reveals Three New Castings

Today, Showtime’s Halo TV series revealed that it’s ready to begin production in Budapest Hungary later this month after years of gestating in pre-production. The announcement came alongside our first ever cast photo, which in turn revealed a trio of new castings, including two for relatively prominent characters. More specifically, today Showtime revealed that Charlie Murphy, Olive Gray, and Danny Sapani. will be joining the cast/ The three actors and actresses join the previously announced Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, and Pablo Schrieber, the latter of which will be playing Master Chief.

Of these three new castings, it appears Sapani will have potentially the biggest role as Captain Jacob Keyes, who is described as a dedicated military man, a war hero, and a caring father. In the larger Halo series, Keyes was a legendary naval officer and one of UNSC Navy’s best tacticians. At one point, he was in command of the UNSC Pillar of Autumn, which was carrying top secret cargo.

Meanwhile, Gray will play Dr. Miranda Keyes, the daughter of Jacob, who’s also a brilliant UNSC commander known for her understanding of Covenant technology, culture, and language. She was a notable commander towards the end of the Human-Covenant war and also the commander of the human expedition force to Installation 00 in late 2552, leading humanity in the final battle of the war.

Lastly, Murphy will play Makee, an orphaned human raised by the alien Covenant that shares their contempt for humanity. This appears to be a brand-new character.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the show will deviate from the already established lore and what its timeline will be. In other words, who knows how the above characters will be represented in the show, which is set to air in Q1 2021 via a 10-episode run.

Source: Variety