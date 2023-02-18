Hogwarts Legacy Releases First PS5 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Harry Potter fans waiting for Hogwarts Legacy's PS5 update got the patch right at the end of the week alongside a set of patch notes to explain everything that's changed. This Hogwarts Legacy PS5 update followed an update for the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms that released earlier in the week, though Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games said at the time that the PS5 update wasn't ready yet. A number of specific changes like bugfixes and more were included in this Hogwarts Legacy update, but the patch notes also said that the update should improve "overall gameplay performance and stability," too.
The patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy's first PS5 update are relatively concise and mostly deal with issues being resolved. If you're playing on the Xbox or PC platforms, you can check out those patch notes here, but if you're on the PS5, you can see those patch notes below:
Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to the Wizarding World portal after linking
- Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired
Gameplay
Trophies
- Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector's Edition trophy not updating correctly and retroactively unlocks and displays all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191.
Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering the sequential mission
World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning
NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules
Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present
UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items
- Added Build version to first time EULA
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly
Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics
Save Game
- Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game
- Corrected a crash when save system was writing data
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024
Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313
- Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet