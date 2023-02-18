Hogwarts Legacy Releases First PS5 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Harry Potter fans waiting for Hogwarts Legacy's PS5 update got the patch right at the end of the week alongside a set of patch notes to explain everything that's changed. This Hogwarts Legacy PS5 update followed an update for the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms that released earlier in the week, though Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games said at the time that the PS5 update wasn't ready yet. A number of specific changes like bugfixes and more were included in this Hogwarts Legacy update, but the patch notes also said that the update should improve "overall gameplay performance and stability," too.

The patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy's first PS5 update are relatively concise and mostly deal with issues being resolved. If you're playing on the Xbox or PC platforms, you can check out those patch notes here, but if you're on the PS5, you can see those patch notes below:

Online

Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to the Wizarding World portal after linking

Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired

Gameplay

Trophies

Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector's Edition trophy not updating correctly and retroactively unlocks and displays all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191.

Owl Mail

Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering the sequential mission

World Events

Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning

NPC

Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world

Fixed crash with some NPC schedules

Characters

Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present

UI

Updated localization text for additional content items

Added Build version to first time EULA

Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly

Cinematics

Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation

Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes

Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics

Save Game

Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game

Corrected a crash when save system was writing data

Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot

Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024

Performance and Stability