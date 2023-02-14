Hogwarts Legacy Gets First Update for Xbox and PC With Patch Notes

The first post-launch update for Hogwarts Legacy is rolling out today across Xbox and PC platforms. For the past week, Hogwarts Legacy has been smashing sales records, which makes it seem likely to be one of the best-selling games of 2023. And while the version of the title that was released on day one didn't contain all that many bugs, developer Avalanche Software is today releasing a patch to improve the game just a bit.

Going live this afternoon, Hogwarts Legacy will be getting a new update that fixes a number of initial problems that have been discovered with the game. Alongside rectifying certain gameplay elements, this patch also improves stability and should prevent further crashes across both Xbox and PC.

Although this update isn't yet on PS5, Hogwarts Legacy players on this platform won't have to wait much longer to see the patch head their way. Currently, Avalanche has said that this same update will roll out for PS5 by the end of this week. So while Xbox and PC get first dibs, PS5 won't be far behind.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for today's new update in Hogwarts Legacy, you can find them attached below.

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.

Bug Fixes: