Hogwarts Legacy Gets First Update for Xbox and PC With Patch Notes
The first post-launch update for Hogwarts Legacy is rolling out today across Xbox and PC platforms. For the past week, Hogwarts Legacy has been smashing sales records, which makes it seem likely to be one of the best-selling games of 2023. And while the version of the title that was released on day one didn't contain all that many bugs, developer Avalanche Software is today releasing a patch to improve the game just a bit.
Going live this afternoon, Hogwarts Legacy will be getting a new update that fixes a number of initial problems that have been discovered with the game. Alongside rectifying certain gameplay elements, this patch also improves stability and should prevent further crashes across both Xbox and PC.
Although this update isn't yet on PS5, Hogwarts Legacy players on this platform won't have to wait much longer to see the patch head their way. Currently, Avalanche has said that this same update will roll out for PS5 by the end of this week. So while Xbox and PC get first dibs, PS5 won't be far behind.
If you'd like to find the full patch notes for today's new update in Hogwarts Legacy, you can find them attached below.
Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.
Bug Fixes:
- General
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.
- Gameplay
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items.
- Added Build version to first time EULA.
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
- Save Game
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
- XSX
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
- PC Steam/PC Epic Games
- Cinematics
- Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
- Controllers
- Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
- Upscalers
- Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
- Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
- Raytracing
- Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
- Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
- Performance and Stability
- Shader type compilation optimization.
- Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
- Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
- Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.
- Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.
- DirectX Version 12
- Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.