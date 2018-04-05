Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Will See Film Stars Reprise Their Roles as Voice Talent

Steam those robes, everyone, and pay mind to your remembralls so you don’t show up late to class! The next time you walk into your transfiguration course a moment late and unkempt, you may hear the voice of Professor McGonagall herself scolding you. Jam City and Warner Bros. revealed this morning that Dame Maggie Smith, who gave life to Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, will be lending her voice to the character in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery when it launches on iOS and Android on April 25!

And she won’t be alone! Several actors from the films will be providing excellent voice talent to the game, including Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince), Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey), and Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch). For fans of the franchise, and especially for fans of the film, this will make for a magical and immersive experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they’re attending Hogwarts,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience.” No doubt, the familiar names and familiar voices will propel Hogwarts Mystery‘s reach far beyond the boarders of traditional gamedom, and entice the hearts of casual fans and non-gamers everywhere.

You won’t want to miss a moment. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be apparating onto the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store on April 25, and you can pre-register right now on the Google Play store here. Here’s a little more about the game, for those of you who aren’t looking forward to it already:

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their character’s story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.”

We can’t wait to dive in! Are you guys pumped for this game, or are you nervous because it’s a mobile game? Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll see you in the Great Hall later this month!