‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Lets You Have Pets Now

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is available now on iOS and Android, and this morning, Jam City is excited to reveal that pets have finally made their way into the game!

When you think about preparing for your first year at Hogwarts, School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, there are few things that instantly come to mind. Of course you’re going to wander down the cobblestone streets of Diagon Alley, and there you’ll pick up your books for your first-year classes, get some new dress robes and casual robes to wear around the castle, and select your very own wand to wield, hopefully, for the rest of your life. One of the biggest rites of passage during this trip is selecting a pet to accompany you to the school. For some of you, that may seem like that most important part!

Those of you who are familiar with the Harry Potter books or films already know the deal. Most students will choose between a rat, a toad, a cat, or an owl as their pet. In Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, it’s no different! You’ll be able to choose one of these faithful furry (or feathery) companions yourself. According to this morning’s announcement:

“Players can own up to four pets in the game, one of each kind, which will lounge and nap in their house dormitory. Players can equip one animal friend at time, and a pet can join players at locations around Hogwarts and its grounds. In addition to companionship, pets provide players with an energy boost when they’re awoken from slumber.”

Boom. There you go. Now you don’t have to choose which kind of pet you want to own; you can have them all, and choose different pets to tag along with you as you explore Hogwarts and go on adventures!

For those of you who have yet to give this game a shake, it’s free to download right now on the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store. You’ll create your own custom avatar, and travel to Hogwarts for an exciting (and adventurous) first year of school, meeting friends and rivals along the way. Attend classes, learn spells, concoct powerful potions, level up, and express yourself in magical new ways! We were charmed and captivated from Hogwarts Mystery‘s opening moments, and we know you will be, too. This is something true Harry Potter fans can’t miss.