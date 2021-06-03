Hasan and RiceGum Drama Gets Heated, Threats Made

✖

Brian "Ricegum" Le and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker are both been known to throw their weight around in a feud or two, and right now the YouTube star and popular Twitch streamer are throwing shots at each other. The beef between the two actually spawned as a result of a recent feud between Adin Ross and Ludwig, with RiceGum coming down on the side of the former and Hasan coming down on the side of the latter.

During a recent stream, RiceGun reacted to a clip of Hasan talking about Ross, RiceGum, and others saying that a reason they all got into YouTube was that they couldn't make friends. As you would expect, RiceGum took umbrage with this.

“Bro I made this s**t so I could f*****g cash out bro," said RiceGum. "You’re dumb as f**k bro. I made my YouTube because I f*****g wanted to make f*****g money, bro. “What the f**k don’t you get? I wanted to retire my parents, I wanted to buy some clothes, I wanted to not work, I wanted to not go to college, I wanted to have really pretty girls around me. Bro, it wasn’t because I didn’t have friends. You’re dumb as f**k bro. I literally did YouTube because I want some f*****g bread bro."

RiceGum continued, explaining why he started a YouTube channel and that when he did he had plenty of friends before threatening to “smack the f**k out of" Hasan.

As you would expect, it wasn't long until Hasan heard about all of this and saw the clip above, which he then reacted to during a stream, mocking RiceGum in the process. To this end, Hasan laughed at the idea of RiceGum smacking him, pointing out he's 5'8, several inches shorter than himself.

For now, it remains to be seen where this feud will go, but there's a good chance it will quickly fade away as most Twitch/YouTube beef does. That said, in the meantime, for more coverage on RiceGum, Hasan, Twitch, YouTube, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.