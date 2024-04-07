Hellblade 2 Runs at 30FPS With No Graphical Options on Xbox

It seems that those who play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 won't have many options at their disposal when it comes to graphical and performance settings. Generally speaking, most games in this console generation have featured two graphical options at a minimum. One of these settings tends to prioritize performance, while the other focuses on prioritizing the game's visuals and fidelity. For Hellblade 2, though, developer Ninja Theory seems to only be giving players one selection on Xbox Series X and S, which could prove to be quite divisive.

According to GamePro, Hellblade 2 will only run at 30 frames per second. This is true across both Xbox Series X and S consoles, which is something that often isn't seen. Typically, the Series X version of various games can perform at a higher rate without sacrificing fidelity, which isn't something that the lessened power of the Series S can do. The only version of Hellblade 2 that will be able to run beyond 30fps will be the PC edition. However, it's assumed that those who go above the 30fps threshold will need to have a very powerful PC rig in order to do so.

Generally speaking, this news regarding the graphical options for Hellblade 2 isn't all that shocking. This is primarily because since Hellblade 2 was first announced, Ninja Theory has made clear that it's looking to push the boundaries of video game visuals with its latest release. To that end, hearing that the studio is focusing on fidelity rather than performance is something that has been made clear time and time again in all of the marketing for the Hellblade sequel. Hopefully, these visuals will prove to be impressive enough that even those who tend to prefer playing on performance mode won't feel like their experience has been hindered.

As for its release, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is slated to launch in a little over a month on May 21 and will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage of the game closer to launch as we should have an official review to share with you around that time.