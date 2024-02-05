Hellblade 2 Rumors Claim a PS5 Release Is Coming

A recent report has caused waves in the video game world after claiming that Microsoft is currently planning to bring several first-party Xbox games to the PlayStation 5 in the near future. The original list of high-profile games include Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but it seems those might not be the only games making the jump. A second report has come out from a relatively reliable leaker claiming that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will also be coming to PS5. As with the other rumored games, it would be a massive change in Xbox's stance if this turns out to be true, but the leakers seem very confident.

Hellblade 2 May Come to PlayStation 5

Sadly, Starfield isn't where the plans end. Reckon you'll probably see Hellblade II as well https://t.co/3voBNLc27V — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) February 4, 2024

This rumor comes from Shpeshal_Nick on Twitter who is one of the founders of XboxEra. The original list that included Starfield and Indiana Jones also came from XboxEra, so it makes sense Nick has this information. It's worth noting that Nick is generally seen as a reliable source. Most recently, he leaked the full lineup of PlayStation's State of Play before the January event was even announced. That said, you'll still want to take this with a hefty grain of salt. While it certainly seems like Xbox is quickly changing its first-party strategy, we can't know its exact plans until something official is announced.

Either way, Hellblade 2 is supposedly going to make the jump to PS5 at some point. Nick doesn't seem as concrete on this, saying "Reckon you'll probably see Hellblade 2 as well." You never want to read too much into a tweet, but that reads as much less confident than what XboxEra is saying about Starfield. It's possible Hellblade 2 won't be one of the games that make the jump, but if Xbox is doing it with something as high profile as Starfield, it would make sense for them to make the change across the board.

No matter how you slice it, Xbox is seemingly making big changes behind the scenes. We don't know when these changes will be officially announced, but several rumors claim it's going to start with a Hi-Fi Rush announcement in the next few weeks. That could give players a better idea of how long to expect Xbox games to be exclusive and tell us when we should roughly expect Hellblade 2 on a PS5.

Hellblade 2 is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 21. If the rumors about both Hi-Fi Rush and Xbox releasing first-party games on PS5 are true, that means we can expect Hellblade 2 to come to Sony's console during the summer of 2025. Of course, it's impossible to say right now if every game will have a full year of Xbox exclusivity, but if Hi-Fi Rush sets that precedence, it's fair to assume that until Xbox announces something official.