Hellblade 2 Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature Returning

The release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is inching closer, and Ninja Theory has started to reveal more of what players can expect to see. On Twitter, the developer's official account revealed that the photo mode from the first game will return, once again allowing players to showcase their picture taking skills. Ninja Theory shared four examples, and fans already seem excited by the possibilities. And for those that don't plan on using the mode, it also shows just how much better the game is going to look than its predecessor. Clearly, Ninja Theory has been working hard over the last few years!

The announcement from Ninja Theory can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Photo mode returns in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Here are some shots we took purely using photo mode in-game this week. pic.twitter.com/zd6P3829Tk — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) March 15, 2024

Why Photo Modes are a Wise Investment

As social media usage drastically increased over the last 10 years, so too has screenshot sharing from video games. While that was a fun novelty at first, the reality is that anyone can basically share the same images as everyone else, and that can get kind of boring after a while. Dedicated photo modes have taken things a step further, giving players a chance to showcase their creativity, and highlight what they can do. It's also worth it for the game's developers, because it gets players spending a lot more time with the game, while highlighting the work that went into the graphics and engine. At the end of the day, players get something fun to mess around with, while the game gets more exposure as a result of these images being shared.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Release Date

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will release May 21st on PC and Xbox Series X|S. While the first game launched on PS4 and eventually came to Nintendo Switch, Microsoft purchased Ninja Theory in 2018. As a result, the game is currently planned as an Xbox console exclusive. There have been rumors that the game will end up coming to PlayStation 5, as we've seen with other Xbox exclusives lately, but there's been no word yet from Microsoft, and it's been suggested that no port is planned right now. The company is clearly trying to walk a tightrope when it comes to console exclusivity; bringing games to multiple platforms makes it easier to turn a profit, but doing so also makes it less enticing to buy an Xbox console.

For now, anyone interested in Hellblade II is going to have to get it on PC or an Xbox. However, there are some advantages to that, because as a first-party game, it will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. The first game is also available on the service, so those that haven't had a chance to play it yet have more than enough time to rectify that ahead of the sequel.

