Xbox Games Showcase Reportedly Happening June 9, Will Feature New Call of Duty

Xbox's next major digital showcase is apparently just a couple months away. According to reporting from The Verge, the event will take place on June 9th, and will feature new entries in the Gears of War and Call of Duty franchises. Additionally, release dates for several games will be announced at the show, including Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. However, it's worth noting that the date would line up closely with last year's Xbox Games Showcase, which was held on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Next Call of Duty Game

The next entry in the Call of Duty series is rumored to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War, which is in development from Treyarch. According to reporting from Insider Gaming, the game will be unveiled prior to the Xbox Showcase in June, in some kind of standalone event. That event will feature "a deep dive" into the game, and could offer a glimpse at the campaign. Summer Game Fest is slated to take place on June 7th, and the Black Ops Gulf War showcase is expected to take place at some point before that.

Additionally, Insider Gaming claims that the Xbox Showcase in June could reveal plans to bring past Call of Duty games to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox closed on its purchase of Activision Blizzard last year, but has yet to bring any entries in the series to the subscription service. There are a lot of Call of Duty fans eager to see these older games come to the service, but we don't have any idea which titles will arrive, or in what capacity. Hopefully, things will be a lot clearer in June!

An Uncertain Future for Xbox

The Xbox Showcase could be the perfect opportunity for the company to reassure worried fans. Over the last few months, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Xbox brand as former Xbox exclusives have been announced for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. On one hand, this has helped Xbox offset development costs and grow the user bases for online games like Sea of Thieves and Grounded, but it's also leading to concerns about the future of the brand. If all of Xbox's biggest games can be found on other platforms in the future, there's less incentive to own a Microsoft console.

In addition to platforms like YouTube and Twitch, last year's Xbox Summer Showcase appeared at a special Fathom event, where fans could watch it in theaters. At this time, it's unclear if we'll see a similar treatment for this year's show, but it could be an exciting option for hardcore Xbox fans.

Are you interested to see which Xbox games will appear at the showcase in June? What do you want to see featured during the presentation? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!