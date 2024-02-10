Helldivers 2 Targeted by Angry Gamers on Metacritic

Helldivers 2 is out on PS5 and PC, and so far, it looks poised to be a success for developer Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation. Considering it is a follow-up to a fairly niche PS4 and PS Vita game, and considering its a follow-up that has taken nine years, the fact it is the top game on the Steam charts right now is surely a marker of success. That said, it is a PlayStation exclusive, which naturally means it will be the target of some review bombing on Metacritic, as well as Steam. This applies to every PlayStation exclusive, as well as every Xbox exclusive. The console wars may not be as bloody as they used to be, but they are still ongoing. Starfield was a great example of this last year, and now Helldivers 2 is the latest example.

Over on Metacritic, right now the game has 228 positive user reviews. This number is no doubt inflated by scores of 10s from players trying to counter the review bombing and to juice its numbers in the name of console wars. 25 reviews are neutral. And then 63 reviews that are negative, and mostly are scores of 0 out of 10, and complete with nonsense messages. To be fair, there are some simply scoring the game low because of the well-documented server issues, but there's plenty reviews that raise red flags.

Helldivers 2 is getting review bombed on Metacritic 😔 pic.twitter.com/x14W7woJA0 — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) February 10, 2024

Metacritic is usually pretty good at sifting through the user reviews and deleting the ones done in bad faith. Steam also does a great job of this, but so far, it has not acted on these console war-fueled user reviews. Despite these reviews though, the game still boasts a 7.5 user review score, which ain't bad considering there are bad actors trying to lower it.

This is such a pathetic behavior. pic.twitter.com/JniC0aZUye — Galleren (@GallerenJazz) February 10, 2024

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.