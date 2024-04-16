Helldivers 2 Players Warned Not to Get Attached to Leaked Content

Datamines have become a way for players to get information in advance about upcoming content in various games, but it's not always reliable. Sometimes, players find leftover references in a game's code and assume it's something that will be released in the future, only to find that it's content that was scrapped by the developer. That's exactly what one member of the Helldivers 2 development team recently told a fan on the game's Discord server. After being asked about some datamined armor sets, the developer, who goes by Evil-Bosse, replied that fans should temper their expectations.

"I don't look at datamined stuff, and I would avoid falling in love with it. Some are old leftovers, some are ancient leftovers, some are things that will pop up in game," writes Evil-Bosse.

Should Helldivers 2 Fans Put Stock in Datamined Content?

Of course, that comment probably won't stop any Helldivers 2 fans from looking at future datamines, and probably getting excited about some of the things that are discovered. At this point, it's only natural that fans would do just that, especially when it might reveal something new and compelling. As PC Gamer notes, some things that have been datamined from Helldivers 2 have already ended up in the game, so fans can hardly be blamed for not taking Evil-Bosse's advice. However, it's still worth remembering that a lot can change during game development, and fans shouldn't get too upset if they find out about something in a datamine that never ends up panning out.

Helldivers 2 Developer Interactions

Helldivers 2 released on PlayStation 5 and Steam back in February, and the game has been one of the biggest success stories of 2024. Since release, Arrowhead Game Studios has been offering a steady stream of updates to keep players invested, including ship upgrades, new enemy variants, and more. Arrowhead's interactions with the fan community have also helped the game's appeal. There's been a real openness between the developers and the community, as seen from Evil-Bosse's comments. Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt has also been highly interactive with the game's community, weighing in on possible inclusions and features, such as a transmog system.

Of course, some of the developer's community interactions have been less helpful, instead building on the game's themes and narrative. Elements of Helldivers 2 have been compared to the movie Starship Troopers, including the way that the game's Ministry of Truth is spreading propaganda and gaslighting soldiers. When flying Terminids were discovered in the game last month, Arrowhead initially denied their existence, calling any reports of their existence "lies." Eventually, they went back on it, but not without pretending that new footage that emerged was the first that had been discovered!

