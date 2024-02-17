Helldivers 2 Releases New PS5 and PC Update, Here's What It Does

A new Helldivers 2 update has been released by Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation via the PS5 and PC. The new update -- titled Patch 01.000.009 -- unfortunately does not come with any new content or any new features, but rather is focused on improving the game's stability and matchmaking, reducing the number of crashes, and making some balance changes as well, which includes making some parts of the game easier, and some parts of the game harder.

Unfortunately, while we know everything the update does and doesn't do thanks to the patch notes below, we don't have any information about the file size of the update on Steam or PS5, meaning we don't have any insight to offer on how long it may take to download other than noting the fact there is no new content and the patch notes are slim, so the file size should presumably be smaller.

PATCH NOTES

STABILITY/CRASHES

Fixed a crash during extraction cutscene relating to text to speech.

Fixed a crash happening during extraction in search and destroy missions after consecutive multiplayer missions.

Fixed a crash when getting disconnected during the joining cutscene.

Fixed a crash while shooting from the 'SMG-37 Defender' in ADS mode.

Fixed a crash that rarely occurs relating to surface data for footstep effects.

Fixed a rare crash relating to identical particle effects playing.

Fixed a crash that could occur in relation to accepting an invite.

MATCHMAKING

Fixed an issue that caused us to send invalid data to multiplayer services.

Improved lobby sorting to increase chance of connectivity.

BALANCE & OTHER FIXES

Defend event difficulty has been reduced.

Fix for Suicide, Impossible and Helldive missions being too easy.

Eradicate mission difficulty Increased.

Eradicate mission timer has been increased to 15 minutes.

Updated Mission End screen to display Experience and Requisition multiplier.

Issue where multiple of the same stratagems could be brought to a mission has been resolved.

Helldivers 2 is available via PC and PS5. For more coverage on the popular new game -- including all of the latest Helldivers 2 news, all of the latest Helldivers 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Helldivers 2 deals -- click here.