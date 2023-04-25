Hello Kitty Game Announced

A new Hello Kitty game is coming next year. Today, Maestro Media announced Hello Kitty: Day at the Park, a brand new tabletop board game designed by Roberta Taylor. Details about the game are being kept under wraps for now, but the game will be for 2-4 players and can be played by ages 8 and up. A Kickstarter for the game will launch this September, with fans able to have input on the final design of the game before its release.

Maestro Media is best known for their tabletop adaptation of The Binding of Isaac, and they've also developed tabletop versions of Bridge Constructor and Sally Face. The Hello Kitty franchise marks new territory for Maestro Media, although they've proven they can develop games faithful to their IPs while still being unique.

"We are ecstatic to be working with Sanrio to bring a new Hello Kitty game directly to the fans," said Javon Frazier, Founder and CEO of Maestro Media. "We cannot wait to work directly with the beloved brand's millions of fans all over the world, incorporating their ideas and feedback, to create a one-of-a-kind experience the community will love."

Hello Kitty has appeared in plenty of tabletop games before, although most are licensed versions of games like Uno, Monopoly and Labyrinth. This might be the first original Hello Kitty game developed in quite some time, although several original kids tabletop games were released in the 2000s at the height of the Hello Kitty craze.

Hello Kitty remains an incredibly popular franchise, with an estimated value of over $8 billion. The franchise's strength is in its many licensed project, and Sanrio has limited its Hello Kitty TV projects to YouTube shows recently. New Line is developing a movie about Hello Kitty, although we've had no updates since 2021.