Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Format, Changes to 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide

Dungeons & Dragons has provided some new details about the upcoming 2024 revisions to the Dungeon Master's Guide, one of three core rulebooks needed to play the game. In a video posted by Wizards of the Coast earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons principal story designer Chris Perkins laid out some of the changes that would be coming to the Dungeon Master's Guide next year as part of a planned major revision to the current core rulebooks."We've concluded there are some wonderful things we can do to make the Dungeon Master's Guide a better user experience for folks," said Perkins. "Everything is on the table – we're looking at the organization of the book itself, we're looking at some of the content and how we can present it more clearly, and we're looking for what new things can we squeeze into the book that we think is of paramount importance to new and experienced Dungeon Masters."

The new Dungeon Master's Guide will be much better organized than the current version of the book, which immediately launches into campaign building instead of providing players with the basics needed to run the game. Early chapters of the revised Dungeon Master's Guide will cover the "basics" such as what the different dice mean, provide advice on how to run the game, and a rules cyclopedia. Later chapters will cover adventure building, campaign building, cosmology, and magic items, with an eighth chapter being saved for a "surprise." Most notably, the adventure and campaign chapters will contain concrete examples and will utilize material and advice from more recent rulebooks. Perkins noted that "Session Zeros" will be covered in the new Dungeon Master's Guide, which should help provide the players of a campaign with clear expectations and goals prior to the campaign's launch.

You can check out the full video down below:

The new Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks will be released in 2024 as part of the game's 50th anniversary celebration.