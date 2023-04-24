New Call of Duty Game Announced

A new Call of Duty game is coming....to the tabletop. Today, Arcane Wonders announced that it would publish Call of Duty: The Board Game, a new tabletop version of the popular first-player-shooter franchise. Players of Call of Duty: The Board game will battle against each other in intense "fast-paced" sessions set on various maps from the Call of Duty games. The game will use miniatures of various soldiers and weapons from Call of Duty, although other gameplay details are being kept under wraps for now. A Kickstarter for Call of Duty: The Board Game will launch this fall, with a planned release in 2024.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the tabletop," said Bryan Pope, CEO of Arcane Wonders and one of the game's lead designers. "As life-long Call of Duty fans, we've worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that Call of Duty fans and board gamers new and old will love. We're looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of Call of Duty to game night for years to come."

Arcane Wonders is an established tabletop game publisher, with works like Furnace, Onitama, Foundations of Rome and Air, Land & Sea. This marks the first time that Call of Duty has gotten a proper tabletop game, although the popular Zombies mode previously received a Risk adaptation.

Judging by the size of the Call of Duty franchise, this new game could turn out to be one of the largest tabletop games in 2024. We'll have more news about the game as it becomes available. Until then, mark your calendars for fall 2023 when the Kickstarter of the new game becomes available.