Hello Neighbor Tie-In Animated Series to Launch Inside of the Game's Sequel

Man of Action Entertainment are taking interactive content in a surprising new direction. Today, they announced that they will launch Hello Neighbor: Welcome to Raven Brooks, an animated series located within a video game. tinyBuild, the creator and publisher of the hugely popular Hello Neighbor video game and franchise created by CEO Alex Nichiporchik and Jon Carnage (Twitch TV), enlisted writer/creator/producer collective Man of Action Entertainment's (Big Hero 6) Duncan Rouleau, Steven T. Seagle, Joe Casey and Joe Kelly and Creation Station's Omar Spahi (Code 8) and Dillon Gemmill (NCIS: Los Angeles) to develop and write the new, all-ages animated series.

The collaborators will all serve as executive producers on the new series, the first-ever series to debut inside a video game with the launch of tinyBuild's sequel Hello Neighbor 2 game on December 6. A rough test version of the pilot from Nichiporchik and Carnage debuted on YouTube in 2020, and garnered over 11 million views in just the first week. Now, it's up over over 21 million views, so tinyBuild knew they were on the right track -- but obviously this is a fundamental change to the distribution model, and the animation itself is upgraded.

"We already have a wildly popular video game franchise with Hello Neighbor, including spin-offs and a prequel, but we wanted to do something unconventional and break the mold of traditional distribution," said Nichiporchik. "Since we wanted to make a top-tier quality series, we are extremely delighted to work with the talented team of writers from Man of Action Entertainment, who previously created, produced and wrote Ben 10." After the first episode of Hello Neighbor: Welcome to Raven Brooks premieres within the game itself next week, it will also be available on YouTube for all the game's fans to enjoy. Nichiporchik added, "This is the first time a video game story unfolds in animation and expands upon the canon." tinyBuild CrossMedia director Carnage said, "We are hoping to pioneer cross-media storytelling with the series." "It's been an amazing time working with the insanely talented folks at Creation Station and Man of Action Entertainment," added Carnage, "The care they have put into crafting an incredible Hello Neighbor story has really brought Raven Brooks to life, they are masters at their craft and it's been a blast to create this with them!" There will be 18 episodes of the animated series, which overlaps the events of the Hello Neighbor video games, with the remaining episodes debuting in 2023. The first episode story directly integrates into the event of the game.

Man of Action Entertainment, founded by comic book artists and animators, is best known for creating Ben 10, an action franchise worth over $7 billion to Cartoon Network, as well as the original comics concept for Big Hero 6. Man of Action are also the creator/producers of Sonic Prime, the highly anticipated Netflix series debuting on December 15th.

"The arrival of Hello Neighbor: Welcome to Raven Brooks represents the evolution of all ages cartoons from traditional kid whodunits to current teen nostalgia thrillers like Stranger Things," said Man of Action Entertainment's Steven T. Seagle, Duncan Rouleau, Joe Casey and Joe Kelly, in a joint statement. "It's a really fun place for us to land after decades of making primarily kids' adventure shows, and we are thrilled that Creation Station invited us to help steer their ship on this project along with the active, informed participation of tinyBuld, who created and manage the franchise the series is based upon." Man of Action Entertainment praised Animasia as "amazing animation partners who have tweaked their original pilot designs to add an extra layer of grim horror for this full series launch plus a fantastic voice cast, top-notch production crew and brilliant music from Louis Fagenson, the likes of which you usually only experience in Friday night fright fest films!"

Creation Station's Gemmill and Spahi added, "As fans of the original Hello Neighbor video game, we jumped at the opportunity to team up with both the creators at tinyBuild and animation industry veterans at Man of Action Entertainment to bring the next chapter of the story to life and dive deeper into the lore that makes the franchise so great."

Hello Neighbor: Welcome to Raven Brooks focuses on the new girl in the neighborhood, Trinity (Kimberly Woods), who moves in across the street from creepy neighbor, Mr. Peterson (Armen Taylor). and quickly befriends Nicky (Kieran Walton), who is already obsessed with finding out what horrific secrets are hiding in Peterson's basement. They enlist their less courageous friends to join them in their terrifying stealth missions to help rescue whatever is trapped in that horror house basement. The series will not be rated for children to stay true to the themes of the source material games.

Gemmill is also the story editor on the series and Todd Haberkorn is the voice director and a cast member along Woods, Taylor, Walton, Christian Bell, Giselle Fernandez, Reba Buhr, Cedric Williams, Larry Herron, Nisa Ward, David Shatraw and Mary Jane W.