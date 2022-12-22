Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher

The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.

"Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that," Hissrich tells EW. "Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement."

The Witcher Season 4 will see Geralt portrayed by actor Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth was reportedly an early favorite for the role before Cavill's casting, but many fans have been nervous about the change. Recasts are always a tough sell for audiences, particularly when it comes to the lead role for a series. It will be interesting to see if viewers give Hemsworth a chance to win them over, or if Season 3's "heroic sendoff" is enough of a jumping off point for them.

Whatever happens, it'll be quite some time before audiences get a chance to see Hemsworth's take! The Witcher Season 3 is currently planned to release in summer 2023, and Season 4 won't arrive until sometime in 2024 at the earliest. For now, fans of the series will just have to be patient and see how things play out with the streaming series!

