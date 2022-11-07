The Witcher Report says Liam Hemsworth First Auditioned for Geralt Years Ago

Last week, fans of The Witcher were stunned when Netflix revealed that Henry Cavill will be replaced as Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4. According to new reporting from Redanian Intelligence, Hemsworth was actually a frontrunner for the role back in 2018, before Cavill was officially cast. The outlet says that it has not been able to figure out of Hemsworth was "second behind Cavill or in the Top-3 or Top-5, but he was definitely among the favorites." Apparently, there was not an extensive search for Cavill's replacement, as the showrunners were already impressed with Hemsworth's performance as Geralt!

There has been a lot of confusion and frustration among fans of The Witcher over Hemsworth's casting. Cavill had a lot of passion for the source material, and fans really embraced the actor as Geralt. When announcing his departure, Cavill said that he's leaving the role "with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take," but many fans seem less enthusiastic about it. Complicating matters, no official reason has been provided for the recast. Redanian Intelligence previously cited disagreements between Cavill and the showrunners about the adaptation, and its handling of Andrzej Sapkowski's works. That has not been confirmed, but Redanian Intelligence has an excellent track record when it comes to information about all things related to The Witcher.

Whatever the reason for Cavill's departure, fans still have a little bit of time left to enjoy him in the role of Geralt. Season 3 of the series is set to release in 2023, so it'll be some time before fans get a chance to see what Hemsworth can do with the role. Hopefully the transition will be a smooth one, and Hemsworth can deliver a peformance that feels like a continuation, while also offering something new. Anytime a major role is recast it leads to disappointment among fans, but Hemsworth also has a lot of passion for The Witcher. Hopefully, that will shine through when Season 4 releases.

